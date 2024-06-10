Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 10 Jun 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 3159.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3150.4 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volatile trading day with an open price of 3184.4, reaching a high of 3212.1 and a low of 3089.4 before closing at 3159.6. The market capitalization stands at 63,540.42 crore, with a 52-week high of 3478.15 and a 52-week low of 841. The BSE volume for the day was 107,911 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13214.47Support 13092.57
Resistance 23274.08Support 23030.28
Resistance 33336.37Support 32970.67
10 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 11.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1121
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5105 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 107 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3159.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3212.1 & 3089.4 yesterday to end at 3159.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

