Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹5549.35 and closed at ₹5508.85. The high for the day was ₹5567.2 and the low was ₹5220. The market capitalization stood at ₹108013.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹5859.95 and ₹1303.9 respectively. There were 96092 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 96 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5567.2 & ₹5220 yesterday to end at ₹5355.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend