Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹3149.55 and closed at ₹3122.35. The high for the day was ₹3279.1, and the low was ₹3146.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹65944.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3478.15 and ₹1022 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35332 shares.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw a 3.3% increase in its share price, reaching ₹3225.4, outperforming its peers. While Great Eastern Shipping Company is declining, other peers like Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Shipping Corporation Of India are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|3225.4
|103.05
|3.3
|3478.15
|1022.0
|65053.09
|Cochin Shipyard
|1913.45
|20.3
|1.07
|2100.0
|273.0
|50339.19
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1170.0
|-17.85
|-1.5
|1209.75
|686.21
|16703.76
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|1343.15
|18.9
|1.43
|1520.0
|509.0
|15386.05
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|245.4
|2.8
|1.15
|290.6
|96.85
|11430.73
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2786.0, 13.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2833.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 163.47% higher than yesterday
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The volume of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders traded by 10 AM is 163.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3235, up by 3.61%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders touched a high of 3292.95 & a low of 3212.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3269.17
|Support 1
|3188.82
|Resistance 2
|3321.23
|Support 2
|3160.53
|Resistance 3
|3349.52
|Support 3
|3108.47
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live:
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock price rose by 4.42% to reach ₹3260.45, outperforming its peers. While Great Eastern Shipping Company is experiencing a decline, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Shipping Corporation Of India are showing an upward trend. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are slightly down by -0.14% and up by 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|3260.45
|138.1
|4.42
|3478.15
|1022.0
|65760.02
|Cochin Shipyard
|1916.35
|23.2
|1.23
|2100.0
|273.0
|50415.49
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1174.3
|-13.55
|-1.14
|1209.75
|686.21
|16765.15
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|1348.4
|24.15
|1.82
|1520.0
|509.0
|15446.19
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|247.1
|4.5
|1.85
|290.6
|96.85
|11509.92
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3122.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3279.1 & ₹3146.55 yesterday to end at ₹3122.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend