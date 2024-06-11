Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:13 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 4.72 %. The stock closed at 3122.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3269.6 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 3149.55 and closed at 3122.35. The high for the day was 3279.1, and the low was 3146.55. The market capitalization stood at 65944.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3478.15 and 1022 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35332 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:13 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw a 3.3% increase in its share price, reaching 3225.4, outperforming its peers. While Great Eastern Shipping Company is declining, other peers like Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Shipping Corporation Of India are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders3225.4103.053.33478.151022.065053.09
Cochin Shipyard1913.4520.31.072100.0273.050339.19
Great Eastern Shipping Company1170.0-17.85-1.51209.75686.2116703.76
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers1343.1518.91.431520.0509.015386.05
Shipping Corporation Of India245.42.81.15290.696.8511430.73
11 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 13.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1121
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
11 Jun 2024, 10:47 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 163.47% higher than yesterday

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The volume of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders traded by 10 AM is 163.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3235, up by 3.61%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders touched a high of 3292.95 & a low of 3212.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13269.17Support 13188.82
Resistance 23321.23Support 23160.53
Resistance 33349.52Support 33108.47
11 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

11 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3122.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3279.1 & 3146.55 yesterday to end at 3122.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

