Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 7.16 %. The stock closed at 5355.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5739.1 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had an open price of 5418.8, a close price of 5355.4, a high of 5809, and a low of 5400. The market capitalization stood at 115751.91 crore. The 52-week high was 5859.95 and the 52-week low was 1303.9. The BSE volume for the day was 236295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15883.57Support 15473.62
Resistance 26051.73Support 25231.83
Resistance 36293.52Support 35063.67
12 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 50.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3724.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
12 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7223 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 236 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹5355.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5809 & 5400 yesterday to end at 5739.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

