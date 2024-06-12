Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹3214.5 and closed at ₹3199.3. The stock reached a high of ₹3218 and a low of ₹3170. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹64506.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3478.15 and the low was ₹1022. The BSE volume for the day was 17494 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2786.0, 13.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2833.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The volume traded at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders until 10 AM is down by -68.19% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹3212.55, showing a decrease of 0.41%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume could signal further price drops.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders touched a high of 3234.0 & a low of 3197.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3228.7
|Support 1
|3191.7
|Resistance 2
|3249.85
|Support 2
|3175.85
|Resistance 3
|3265.7
|Support 3
|3154.7
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw a 0.47% increase in its share price, reaching ₹3214.2. Among its peers, Great Eastern Shipping Company's shares are declining, while Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Shipping Corporation Of India are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.35% and 0.47% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|3214.2
|14.9
|0.47
|3478.15
|1022.0
|64827.2
|Cochin Shipyard
|1914.35
|20.05
|1.06
|2100.0
|273.0
|50362.87
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1171.0
|-1.9
|-0.16
|1209.75
|686.21
|16718.03
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|1344.25
|16.2
|1.22
|1520.0
|509.0
|15398.65
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|263.2
|17.25
|7.01
|290.6
|96.85
|12259.86
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3218 & ₹3170 yesterday to end at ₹3199.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend