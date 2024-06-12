Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 12 Jun 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 3199.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3198.3 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 3214.5 and closed at 3199.3. The stock reached a high of 3218 and a low of 3170. The market capitalization of the company stood at 64506.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3478.15 and the low was 1022. The BSE volume for the day was 17494 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 13.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1121
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
12 Jun 2024, 10:47 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -68.19% lower than yesterday

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The volume traded at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders until 10 AM is down by -68.19% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 3212.55, showing a decrease of 0.41%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume could signal further price drops.

12 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders touched a high of 3234.0 & a low of 3197.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13228.7Support 13191.7
Resistance 23249.85Support 23175.85
Resistance 33265.7Support 33154.7
12 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw a 0.47% increase in its share price, reaching 3214.2. Among its peers, Great Eastern Shipping Company's shares are declining, while Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Shipping Corporation Of India are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.35% and 0.47% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders3214.214.90.473478.151022.064827.2
Cochin Shipyard1914.3520.051.062100.0273.050362.87
Great Eastern Shipping Company1171.0-1.9-0.161209.75686.2116718.03
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers1344.2516.21.221520.0509.015398.65
Shipping Corporation Of India263.217.257.01290.696.8512259.86
12 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3199.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3218 & 3170 yesterday to end at 3199.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

