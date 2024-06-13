Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 3199.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3200.6 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 3214.5 and closed at 3199.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 3241.05, while the low was 3170. The market capitalization stood at 64,552.9 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 3478.15 and 1022 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 1462 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5015 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1401 k & BSE volume was 61 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3199.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3241.05 & 3170 yesterday to end at 3199.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

