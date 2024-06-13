Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹3214.5 and closed at ₹3199.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹3241.05, while the low was ₹3170. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,552.9 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹3478.15 and ₹1022 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61527 shares.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1401 k & BSE volume was 61 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3241.05 & ₹3170 yesterday to end at ₹3199.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend