Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 5.89 %. The stock closed at 3200.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3389.05 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 3224.45 and closed at 3200.6. The stock reached a high of 3410 and a low of 3209.95. The market capitalization was 68353.75 crore. The 52-week high was at 3478.15 and the low was at 1022. The BSE volume was 398667 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13472.5Support 13271.5
Resistance 23541.75Support 23139.75
Resistance 33673.5Support 33070.5
14 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 17.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1121
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
14 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5144 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 398 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3200.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3410 & 3209.95 yesterday to end at 3200.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

