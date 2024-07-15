Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹5745, reached a high of ₹5780, and a low of ₹5530 before closing at ₹5739.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹111992.41 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5859.95 and the low was ₹1303.9. The BSE volume for the day was 91228 shares traded.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has dropped by -1.26% and is currently trading at ₹5482.90. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares have gained 222.48%, reaching ₹5482.90. In comparison, Nifty rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.33%
|3 Months
|131.23%
|6 Months
|142.24%
|YTD
|143.47%
|1 Year
|222.48%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5707.13
|Support 1
|5461.23
|Resistance 2
|5865.47
|Support 2
|5373.67
|Resistance 3
|5953.03
|Support 3
|5215.33
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2833.0, 48.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3724.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5780 & ₹5530 yesterday to end at ₹5552.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend