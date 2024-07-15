Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -3.25 %. The stock closed at 5739.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5552.7 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 5745, reached a high of 5780, and a low of 5530 before closing at 5739.1. The market capitalization stood at 111992.41 crore. The 52-week high was 5859.95 and the low was 1303.9. The BSE volume for the day was 91228 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has dropped by -1.26% and is currently trading at 5482.90. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares have gained 222.48%, reaching 5482.90. In comparison, Nifty rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.33%
3 Months131.23%
6 Months142.24%
YTD143.47%
1 Year222.48%
15 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15707.13Support 15461.23
Resistance 25865.47Support 25373.67
Resistance 35953.03Support 35215.33
15 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 48.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3724.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
15 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7111 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹5739.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5780 & 5530 yesterday to end at 5552.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

