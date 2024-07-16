Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 16 Jul 2024, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 5552.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5391 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 5570 and closed at 5552.7. The stock had a high of 5570.65 and a low of 5370. The market capitalization of the company is 108731.08 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 5859.95 and 1303.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59512 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 1423 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6451 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1363 k & BSE volume was 59 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹5552.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5570.65 & 5370 yesterday to end at 5391. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

