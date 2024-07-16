Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹5570 and closed at ₹5552.7. The stock had a high of ₹5570.65 and a low of ₹5370. The market capitalization of the company is ₹108731.08 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹5859.95 and ₹1303.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59512 shares traded.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1363 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5570.65 & ₹5370 yesterday to end at ₹5391. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend