Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stocks Suffering Losses Today
LIVE UPDATES

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stocks Suffering Losses Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -5.16 %. The stock closed at 5405.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5126.75 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 5399.7 and closed at 5391. The stock had a high of 5545 and a low of 5344. The market capitalization was 109022.52 crore, with a 52-week high of 5859.95 and a 52-week low of 1566. The BSE volume for the day was 75870 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:36:17 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹5126.75, down -5.16% from yesterday's ₹5405.45

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has broken the first support of 5316.68 & second support of 5228.37 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5114.08. If the stock price breaks the final support of 5114.08 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Jul 2024, 09:20:26 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has dropped by -1.39% and is currently trading at 5330.30. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares have increased by 214.11% to 5330.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.97%
3 Months120.72%
6 Months132.37%
YTD136.97%
1 Year214.11%
18 Jul 2024, 08:48:48 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15519.28Support 15316.68
Resistance 25633.57Support 25228.37
Resistance 35721.88Support 35114.08
18 Jul 2024, 08:31:09 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 47.59% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3724.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jul 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6004 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1947 k & BSE volume was 75 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:00:47 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹5391 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5545 & 5344 yesterday to end at 5405.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

