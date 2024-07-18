Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stocks Suffering Losses Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹5399.7 and closed at ₹5391. The stock had a high of ₹5545 and a low of ₹5344. The market capitalization was ₹109022.52 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5859.95 and a 52-week low of ₹1566. The BSE volume for the day was 75870 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has broken the first support of ₹5316.68 & second support of ₹5228.37 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5114.08. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹5114.08 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has dropped by -1.39% and is currently trading at ₹5330.30. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares have increased by 214.11% to ₹5330.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.97%
|3 Months
|120.72%
|6 Months
|132.37%
|YTD
|136.97%
|1 Year
|214.11%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5519.28
|Support 1
|5316.68
|Resistance 2
|5633.57
|Support 2
|5228.37
|Resistance 3
|5721.88
|Support 3
|5114.08
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2833.0, 47.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3724.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1947 k & BSE volume was 75 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5545 & ₹5344 yesterday to end at ₹5405.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend