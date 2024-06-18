Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 5.6 %. The stock closed at 3874.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4091.45 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 3393.95 and closed at 3389.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3989 and a low of 3355.5. The market capitalization stood at 78147.82 crore. The 52-week high was 3989 and the 52-week low was 1022. The BSE volume for the day was 621,423 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹4091.45, up 5.6% from yesterday's ₹3874.65

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at 4091.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3491.7 and 4126.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3491.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4126.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 6.73% and is currently trading at 4135.40. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price has surged by 267.70% to 4135.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week22.97%
3 Months90.83%
6 Months86.17%
YTD70.0%
1 Year267.7%
18 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14126.7Support 13491.7
Resistance 24375.85Support 23105.85
Resistance 34761.7Support 32856.7
18 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 28.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1121
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jun 2024, 08:21 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5373 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 171.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 621 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3389.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3989 & 3355.5 yesterday to end at 3389.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.