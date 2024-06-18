Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹3393.95 and closed at ₹3389.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3989 and a low of ₹3355.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹78147.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3989 and the 52-week low was ₹1022. The BSE volume for the day was 621,423 shares traded.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at ₹4091.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3491.7 and ₹4126.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3491.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4126.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 6.73% and is currently trading at ₹4135.40. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price has surged by 267.70% to ₹4135.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|22.97%
|3 Months
|90.83%
|6 Months
|86.17%
|YTD
|70.0%
|1 Year
|267.7%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4126.7
|Support 1
|3491.7
|Resistance 2
|4375.85
|Support 2
|3105.85
|Resistance 3
|4761.7
|Support 3
|2856.7
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2786.0, 28.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2833.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 171.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 621 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3989 & ₹3355.5 yesterday to end at ₹3389.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend