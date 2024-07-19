Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹5380.55, reached a high of ₹5432, and a low of ₹5110 before closing at ₹5405.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,681.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at ₹5859.95 and ₹1566, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was recorded at 272,243 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2833.0, 45.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3724.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 272 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5432 & ₹5110 yesterday to end at ₹5190.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend