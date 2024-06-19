Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Shares Dip in Trading Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3874.65, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹3937. The stock experienced a high of ₹4219 and a low of ₹3860 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹84182.38 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹1022 and ₹3989. The BSE volume for the day was 333,541 shares traded.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock price has dropped by 4.24% to reach ₹3997, in line with its industry counterparts. Similarly, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Great Eastern Shipping Company, and Shipping Corporation Of India are also experiencing a decline in their stock prices today. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|3997.0
|-176.85
|-4.24
|4219.0
|1162.0
|80615.49
|Cochin Shipyard
|2254.2
|-73.1
|-3.14
|2333.9
|277.55
|59303.67
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|1793.75
|-55.95
|-3.02
|1888.2
|553.4
|20547.77
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1197.65
|-28.85
|-2.35
|1254.0
|686.21
|17098.51
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|276.0
|-8.25
|-2.9
|290.6
|96.85
|12856.08
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at ₹4014.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3952.37 and ₹4310.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3952.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4310.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has dropped by 1.55% and is currently trading at ₹4109.05. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have gained 243.01%, reaching ₹4109.05. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|33.75%
|3 Months
|108.4%
|6 Months
|95.25%
|YTD
|83.18%
|1 Year
|243.01%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4310.32
|Support 1
|3952.37
|Resistance 2
|4443.63
|Support 2
|3727.73
|Resistance 3
|4668.27
|Support 3
|3594.42
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2786.0, 33.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2833.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 333 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4219 & ₹3860 yesterday to end at ₹3874.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend