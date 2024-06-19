Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Shares Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -3.83 %. The stock closed at 4173.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4014.1 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at 3874.65, slightly lower than the opening price of 3937. The stock experienced a high of 4219 and a low of 3860 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 84182.38 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 1022 and 3989. The BSE volume for the day was 333,541 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock price has dropped by 4.24% to reach 3997, in line with its industry counterparts. Similarly, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Great Eastern Shipping Company, and Shipping Corporation Of India are also experiencing a decline in their stock prices today. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders3997.0-176.85-4.244219.01162.080615.49
Cochin Shipyard2254.2-73.1-3.142333.9277.5559303.67
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers1793.75-55.95-3.021888.2553.420547.77
Great Eastern Shipping Company1197.65-28.85-2.351254.0686.2117098.51
Shipping Corporation Of India276.0-8.25-2.9290.696.8512856.08
19 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹4014.1, down -3.83% from yesterday's ₹4173.85

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at 4014.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3952.37 and 4310.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3952.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4310.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has dropped by 1.55% and is currently trading at 4109.05. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have gained 243.01%, reaching 4109.05. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week33.75%
3 Months108.4%
6 Months95.25%
YTD83.18%
1 Year243.01%
19 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14310.32Support 13952.37
Resistance 24443.63Support 23727.73
Resistance 34668.27Support 33594.42
19 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 33.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1121
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5995 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 333 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3874.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4219 & 3860 yesterday to end at 3874.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

