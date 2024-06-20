Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -4.93 %. The stock closed at 4173.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3968.25 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of 4194 and a close price of 4173.85. The stock reached a high of 4249.95 and a low of 3945 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 80035.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4219 and the low is 1162. BSE volume for the day was 230010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹4173.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4249.95 & 3945 yesterday to end at 4173.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

