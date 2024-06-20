Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹4194 and a close price of ₹4173.85. The stock reached a high of ₹4249.95 and a low of ₹3945 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹80035.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4219 and the low is ₹1162. BSE volume for the day was 230010 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST
