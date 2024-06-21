Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹3978.95 and closed at ₹3968.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4084.3 and a low of ₹3884.5. The market capitalization was ₹80413.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4249.95 and a 52-week low of ₹1162. The BSE volume for the day was 192,849 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4085.95
|Support 1
|3881.0
|Resistance 2
|4187.95
|Support 2
|3778.05
|Resistance 3
|4290.9
|Support 3
|3676.05
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2786.0, 30.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2833.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 192 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4084.3 & ₹3884.5 yesterday to end at ₹3968.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend