Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹5190 and closed at ₹5190.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹5380 and the low was ₹5061. The market capitalization stands at ₹103513.36 crore with a 52-week high of ₹5859.95 and a 52-week low of ₹1566. The BSE volume was 154030 shares traded.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5312.3
|Support 1
|4992.3
|Resistance 2
|5506.15
|Support 2
|4866.15
|Resistance 3
|5632.3
|Support 3
|4672.3
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2833.0, 44.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3724.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 154 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5380 & ₹5061 yesterday to end at ₹5132.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend