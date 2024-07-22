Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 5190.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5132.3 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 5190 and closed at 5190.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 5380 and the low was 5061. The market capitalization stands at 103513.36 crore with a 52-week high of 5859.95 and a 52-week low of 1566. The BSE volume was 154030 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15312.3Support 14992.3
Resistance 25506.15Support 24866.15
Resistance 35632.3Support 34672.3
22 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 44.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3724.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
22 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5808 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 154 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹5190.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5380 & 5061 yesterday to end at 5132.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

