Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stocks See Decline in Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stocks See Decline in Trading

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 5326.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5299.95 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 5033.7 and closed at 5132.3 on the last day. The high for the day was 5477, while the low was 4950. The market capitalization stands at 107431.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5859.95, and the 52-week low is 1566. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 415773.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:33:30 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹5299.95, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹5326.55

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at 5299.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5024.77 and 5551.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5024.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5551.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:15:11 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at 5348.15. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares have surged by 185.59% to 5348.15, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.11%
3 Months124.29%
6 Months125.16%
YTD133.47%
1 Year185.59%
23 Jul 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15551.77Support 15024.77
Resistance 25778.38Support 24724.38
Resistance 36078.77Support 34497.77
23 Jul 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 46.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy0110
    Hold0000
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell1111
23 Jul 2024, 08:17:09 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5947 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:00:30 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹5132.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5477 & 4950 yesterday to end at 5326.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

