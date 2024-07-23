Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stocks See Decline in Trading

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹5033.7 and closed at ₹5132.3 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹5477, while the low was ₹4950. The market capitalization stands at 107431.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5859.95, and the 52-week low is ₹1566. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 415773.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at ₹5299.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5024.77 and ₹5551.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5024.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5551.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹5348.15. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares have surged by 185.59% to ₹5348.15, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.11%
|3 Months
|124.29%
|6 Months
|125.16%
|YTD
|133.47%
|1 Year
|185.59%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5551.77
|Support 1
|5024.77
|Resistance 2
|5778.38
|Support 2
|4724.38
|Resistance 3
|6078.77
|Support 3
|4497.77
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2833.0, 46.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5477 & ₹4950 yesterday to end at ₹5326.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend