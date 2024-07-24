Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹5329 and closed at ₹5326.55, with a high of ₹5435.7 and a low of ₹4793.9 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹102,084.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5859.95 and a 52-week low of ₹1714.35. The BSE trading volume for the day was 450,294 shares.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 450 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5435.7 & ₹4793.9 yesterday to end at ₹5061.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend