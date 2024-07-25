Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 5061.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5047.2 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 5070.75 and closed at 5061.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 5192.1, while the low was 5025.35. The market capitalization was recorded at 101796.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 5859.95 and 1714.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 150444 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15148.18Support 14981.83
Resistance 25252.27Support 24919.57
Resistance 35314.53Support 34815.48
25 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 43.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy0110
    Hold0000
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell1111
25 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 1527 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5839 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1376 k & BSE volume was 150 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹5061.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5192.1 & 5025.35 yesterday to end at 5047.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

