Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹4975.55, reached a high of ₹5027.35, and closed at ₹5047.2. The low for the day was ₹4831.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹98003.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹5859.95 and ₹1714.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 78889 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹4915.65, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹4859.1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at ₹4915.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4777.87 and ₹4974.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4777.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4974.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 1.37% and is currently trading at ₹4925.85. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have surged by 160.61% to ₹4925.85, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.44%
|3 Months
|83.67%
|6 Months
|107.23%
|YTD
|112.92%
|1 Year
|160.61%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4974.87
|Support 1
|4777.87
|Resistance 2
|5100.43
|Support 2
|4706.43
|Resistance 3
|5171.87
|Support 3
|4580.87
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2833.0, 41.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 1750 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5559 k
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1672 k & BSE volume was 78 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹5047.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5027.35 & ₹4831.8 yesterday to end at ₹4859.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.