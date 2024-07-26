Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 4859.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4915.65 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 4975.55, reached a high of 5027.35, and closed at 5047.2. The low for the day was 4831.8. The market capitalization stood at 98003.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were 5859.95 and 1714.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 78889 shares traded.

26 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹4915.65, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹4859.1

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at 4915.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4777.87 and 4974.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4777.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4974.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 1.37% and is currently trading at 4925.85. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have surged by 160.61% to 4925.85, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.44%
3 Months83.67%
6 Months107.23%
YTD112.92%
1 Year160.61%
26 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14974.87Support 14777.87
Resistance 25100.43Support 24706.43
Resistance 35171.87Support 34580.87
26 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 41.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy0110
    Hold0000
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 1750 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5559 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1672 k & BSE volume was 78 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹5047.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5027.35 & 4831.8 yesterday to end at 4859.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.