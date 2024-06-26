Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹4018.95 and closed at ₹3964.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4109.3, while the lowest was ₹3952. The market capitalization stood at 80203.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4249.95 and the low was ₹1177. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 222939.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4068.5
|Support 1
|3933.75
|Resistance 2
|4156.5
|Support 2
|3887.0
|Resistance 3
|4203.25
|Support 3
|3799.0
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2833.0, 28.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3724.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 222 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4109.3 & ₹3952 yesterday to end at ₹3964.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend