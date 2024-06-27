Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 2.63 %. The stock closed at 3976.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4081 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 4125 and closed at 3976.55. The stock reached a high of 4269.75 and a low of 4063.1. The market capitalization stood at 82309.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4249.95 and the low was 1177. The BSE volume for the day was 611,759 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has decreased by -0.32% and is currently trading at 4068.05. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have gained 227.87% to reach 4068.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.81%
3 Months100.16%
6 Months74.23%
YTD78.92%
1 Year227.87%
27 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14204.67Support 14004.37
Resistance 24338.08Support 23937.48
Resistance 34404.97Support 33804.07
27 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 30.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3724.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1121
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
27 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5688 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 611 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3976.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4269.75 & 4063.1 yesterday to end at 3976.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

