Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 8.19 %. The stock closed at 4081 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4415.2 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 4095.25 and closed at 4081. The stock reached a high of 4585 and a low of 4020.5. The market capitalization stood at 89050.17 crore. The 52-week high was 4269.75 and the low was 1177. The BSE volume for the day was 1054768 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 35.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3724.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1121
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
28 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5890 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 132.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1054 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹4081 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4585 & 4020.5 yesterday to end at 4081. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

