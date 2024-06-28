Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹4095.25 and closed at ₹4081. The stock reached a high of ₹4585 and a low of ₹4020.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹89050.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4269.75 and the low was ₹1177. The BSE volume for the day was 1054768 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2833.0, 35.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3724.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 132.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1054 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4585 & ₹4020.5 yesterday to end at ₹4081. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend