Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 29 Jul 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 4859.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4857.85 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 4862.05 and closed at 4859.1. The high for the day was 4960 and the low was 4839. The market capitalization stood at 97977.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5859.95 and the 52-week low was 1714.35. The BSE volume for the day was 118,662 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 41.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy0110
    Hold0000
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell1111
29 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 1089 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4930 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 970 k & BSE volume was 118 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹4859.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4960 & 4839 yesterday to end at 4857.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

