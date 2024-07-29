Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹4862.05 and closed at ₹4859.1. The high for the day was ₹4960 and the low was ₹4839. The market capitalization stood at ₹97977.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5859.95 and the 52-week low was ₹1714.35. The BSE volume for the day was 118,662 shares traded.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2833.0, 41.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 970 k & BSE volume was 118 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4960 & ₹4839 yesterday to end at ₹4857.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.