Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -3.2 %. The stock closed at 3137.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3037 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 3174.5 and closed at 3137.25 on the last trading day. The high was 3174.5 and the low was 3006.75. The market capitalization was 61253.25 crore. The 52-week high was 3382.35 and the low was 765.65. The BSE volume was 244661 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13136.5Support 12971.6
Resistance 23236.05Support 22906.25
Resistance 33301.4Support 32806.7
29 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 8.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
29 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2936 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 163 k.

29 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3137.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3174.5 & 3006.75 yesterday to end at 3137.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

