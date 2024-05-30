Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 10.58 %. The stock closed at 3037 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3358.2 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 3012, reached a high of 3400.35, and closed at 3037. The low for the day was 2974.5. The market capitalization stood at 67731.54 crore. The 52-week high was 3382.35 and the low was 765.65. The BSE volume for the day was 582268 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13512.3Support 13083.35
Resistance 23672.6Support 22814.7
Resistance 33941.25Support 32654.4
30 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 17.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
30 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3535 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 183.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 582 k.

30 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3037 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3400.35 & 2974.5 yesterday to end at 3037. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

