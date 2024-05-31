Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Slumps in Trading Today

7 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 3292.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3216.65 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 3374 and closed at 3358.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3478.15, while the low was 3258.75. The market capitalization stands at 66398.36 crore, with a 52-week high of 3400.35 and a low of 765.65. The BSE volume for the day was 504943 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹3216.65, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹3292.1

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at 3216.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3212.0 and 3413.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3212.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3413.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has decreased by -0.99% and is currently trading at 3259.45. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares have increased by 307.71% to 3259.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.42%
3 Months55.08%
6 Months63.71%
YTD44.46%
1 Year307.71%
31 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13413.0Support 13212.0
Resistance 23546.0Support 23144.0
Resistance 33614.0Support 33011.0
31 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 15.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
31 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3832 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 504 k.

31 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3358.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3478.15 & 3258.75 yesterday to end at 3358.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

