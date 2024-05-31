Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Slumps in Trading Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹3374 and closed at ₹3358.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3478.15, while the low was ₹3258.75. The market capitalization stands at ₹66398.36 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3400.35 and a low of ₹765.65. The BSE volume for the day was 504943 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at ₹3216.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3212.0 and ₹3413.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3212.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3413.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has decreased by -0.99% and is currently trading at ₹3259.45. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares have increased by 307.71% to ₹3259.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.42%
|3 Months
|55.08%
|6 Months
|63.71%
|YTD
|44.46%
|1 Year
|307.71%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3413.0
|Support 1
|3212.0
|Resistance 2
|3546.0
|Support 2
|3144.0
|Resistance 3
|3614.0
|Support 3
|3011.0
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2786.0, 15.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2833.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 504 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3478.15 & ₹3258.75 yesterday to end at ₹3358.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend