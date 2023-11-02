Hello User
Metalyst Forgings Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Metalyst Forgings stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 3.59 %. The stock closed at 3.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3.75 per share. Investors should monitor Metalyst Forgings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Metalyst Forgings

Metalyst Forgings opened at 3.45 and closed at 3.62 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3.8 and a low of 3.45. The market capitalization of the company is 16.33 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4.9 and 2.37 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Metalyst Forgings share price Live :Metalyst Forgings closed at ₹3.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Metalyst Forgings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6137. The closing price for the day was 3.62.

