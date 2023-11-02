Metalyst Forgings Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Metalyst Forgings opened at ₹3.45 and closed at ₹3.62 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3.8 and a low of ₹3.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16.33 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4.9 and ₹2.37 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6137 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Metalyst Forgings share price Live :Metalyst Forgings closed at ₹3.62 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Metalyst Forgings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6137. The closing price for the day was ₹3.62.