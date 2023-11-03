Metalyst Forgings Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

The last day of Metalyst Forgings saw an open price of ₹3.73 and a close price of ₹3.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3.73 and a low of ₹3.57. The market capitalization of Metalyst Forgings is ₹15.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4.9, while the 52-week low was ₹2.37. The BSE volume for Metalyst Forgings on the last day was 663 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST
