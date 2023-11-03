Hello User
Metalyst Forgings Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Metalyst Forgings stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -4.8 %. The stock closed at 3.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3.57 per share. Investors should monitor Metalyst Forgings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Metalyst Forgings

The last day of Metalyst Forgings saw an open price of 3.73 and a close price of 3.75. The stock reached a high of 3.73 and a low of 3.57. The market capitalization of Metalyst Forgings is 15.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4.9, while the 52-week low was 2.37. The BSE volume for Metalyst Forgings on the last day was 663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Metalyst Forgings share price Live :Metalyst Forgings closed at ₹3.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Metalyst Forgings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 663. The closing price for the shares was 3.75.

