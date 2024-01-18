Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Metro Brands stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 1226.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1216.4 per share. Investors should monitor Metro Brands stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Metro Brands Stock Price Today

Metro Brands Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Metro Brands opened at 1225 and closed at 1226.3. The stock had a high of 1233.95 and a low of 1189.6. The market capitalization of Metro Brands is 32,867.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1440.45 and the 52-week low is 737. The stock had a BSE volume of 2914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Metro Brands share price NSE Live :Metro Brands trading at ₹1216.4, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹1226.3

The stock price of Metro Brands is currently at 1216.4, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -9.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.81% or a decrease of 9.9.

18 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Metro Brands share price live: Stock Peers

18 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Metro Brands share price Live :Metro Brands closed at ₹1226.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Metro Brands on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2914. The closing price for the stock was 1226.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.