Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Metro Brands Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Metro Brands opened at ₹1225 and closed at ₹1226.3. The stock had a high of ₹1233.95 and a low of ₹1189.6. The market capitalization of Metro Brands is ₹32,867.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1440.45 and the 52-week low is ₹737. The stock had a BSE volume of 2914 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Metro Brands is currently at ₹1216.4, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -9.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.81% or a decrease of ₹9.9.
On the last day of trading for Metro Brands on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2914. The closing price for the stock was ₹1226.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!