Metro Brands Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Metro Brands stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 1226.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1220.85 per share. Investors should monitor Metro Brands stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Metro Brands Stock Price Today

Metro Brands Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Metro Brands was 1225, and it closed at 1226.3. The stock had a high of 1233.95 and a low of 1189.6. The market capitalization of Metro Brands is 33,190.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1440.45, while the 52-week low is 737. The BSE volume for the day was 4756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Metro Brands share price Live :Metro Brands closed at ₹1226.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Metro Brands on the BSE, there were 4,756 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,226.3.

