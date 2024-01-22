Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Metro Brands Share Price Today : Metro Brands had an open price of ₹1172.85 and a close price of ₹1165.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1185.65 and a low of ₹1132.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹30951.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1440.45 and the 52-week low is ₹737. On the BSE, a total of 4084 shares were traded.
Metro Brands share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Metro Brands stock is ₹1132.05, while the high price is ₹1185.65.
Metro Brands share price update :Metro Brands trading at ₹1138.5, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹1165.55
The current data for Metro Brands stock shows that its price is ₹1138.5 with a percent change of -2.32. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -27.05, which means it has decreased by ₹27.05.
Metro Brands share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Trent
|3192.5
|-13.35
|-0.42
|3248.35
|1155.1
|113489.37
|Metro Brands
|1138.5
|-27.05
|-2.32
|1440.45
|737.0
|30936.83
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|226.2
|2.4
|1.07
|270.65
|184.4
|21351.17
|Arvind Fashions
|491.0
|11.75
|2.45
|495.0
|261.05
|6521.74
|Go Fashion (India)
|1156.4
|-1.85
|-0.16
|1403.95
|876.15
|6245.6
Metro Brands Live Updates
Metro Brands share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.32%
|3 Months
|-11.81%
|6 Months
|7.29%
|YTD
|-8.38%
|1 Year
|33.32%
Metro Brands share price Live :Metro Brands closed at ₹1165.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Metro Brands, the BSE volume was 4084 shares and the closing price was ₹1165.55.
