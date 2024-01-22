 Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty | Mint
Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty
LIVE UPDATES

Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Livemint

Metro Brands stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 1165.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1138.5 per share. Investors should monitor Metro Brands stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Metro Brands Stock Price TodayPremium
Metro Brands Stock Price Today

Metro Brands Share Price Today : Metro Brands had an open price of 1172.85 and a close price of 1165.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1185.65 and a low of 1132.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 30951.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1440.45 and the 52-week low is 737. On the BSE, a total of 4084 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:25:40 AM IST

Metro Brands share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Metro Brands stock is 1132.05, while the high price is 1185.65.

22 Jan 2024, 11:19:37 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:39:55 AM IST

Metro Brands share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Trent3192.5-13.35-0.423248.351155.1113489.37
Metro Brands1138.5-27.05-2.321440.45737.030936.83
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail226.22.41.07270.65184.421351.17
Arvind Fashions491.011.752.45495.0261.056521.74
Go Fashion (India)1156.4-1.85-0.161403.95876.156245.6
22 Jan 2024, 10:31:41 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:25:32 AM IST

Metro Brands share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Metro Brands stock today was 1132.05, while the high price was 1185.65.

22 Jan 2024, 10:05:42 AM IST

Metro Brands Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:57:56 AM IST

Metro Brands share price update :Metro Brands trading at ₹1138.5, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹1165.55

According to the current data, the stock price of Metro Brands is 1138.5. There has been a percent change of -2.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -27.05, which means the stock has decreased by 27.05.

22 Jan 2024, 09:45:59 AM IST

Metro Brands share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.32%
3 Months-11.81%
6 Months7.29%
YTD-8.38%
1 Year33.32%
22 Jan 2024, 09:17:50 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:16:39 AM IST

Metro Brands share price Live :Metro Brands closed at ₹1165.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Metro Brands, the BSE volume was 4084 shares and the closing price was 1165.55.

