Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Metro Brands Share Price Today : Metro Brands had an open price of ₹1172.85 and a close price of ₹1165.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1185.65 and a low of ₹1132.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹30951.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1440.45 and the 52-week low is ₹737. On the BSE, a total of 4084 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Metro Brands share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Metro Brands stock is ₹1132.05, while the high price is ₹1185.65.

Metro Brands share price update :Metro Brands trading at ₹1138.5, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹1165.55 The current data for Metro Brands stock shows that its price is ₹1138.5 with a percent change of -2.32. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -27.05, which means it has decreased by ₹27.05.

Metro Brands share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Trent 3192.5 -13.35 -0.42 3248.35 1155.1 113489.37 Metro Brands 1138.5 -27.05 -2.32 1440.45 737.0 30936.83 Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail 226.2 2.4 1.07 270.65 184.4 21351.17 Arvind Fashions 491.0 11.75 2.45 495.0 261.05 6521.74 Go Fashion (India) 1156.4 -1.85 -0.16 1403.95 876.15 6245.6

Metro Brands share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.32% 3 Months -11.81% 6 Months 7.29% YTD -8.38% 1 Year 33.32%

Metro Brands share price Live :Metro Brands closed at ₹1165.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Metro Brands, the BSE volume was 4084 shares and the closing price was ₹1165.55.