Metro Brands Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Metro Brands stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 1165.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1138.5 per share. Investors should monitor Metro Brands stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Metro Brands Stock Price Today

Metro Brands Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Metro Brands' open price was 1172.85 and the close price was 1165.55. The stock reached a high of 1185.65 and a low of 1132.05. The market capitalization of the company is 30,951.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1440.45 and the 52-week low was 737. The stock had a BSE volume of 4084 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Metro Brands share price Live :Metro Brands closed at ₹1165.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Metro Brands on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4084. The closing price for the stock was 1165.55.

