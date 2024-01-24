Metro Brands Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Metro Brands Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Metro Brands had an open price of ₹1138.5 and a close price of ₹1138.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1138.5 and a low of ₹1073 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,472.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1440.45 and the 52-week low is ₹737. The stock had a trading volume of 13,814 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Metro Brands on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 13,814 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,138.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!