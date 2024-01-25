Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands Stock Plummets in Trading Session

Metro Brands Share Price Today : The stock price of Metro Brands opened at ₹1084 and closed at ₹1080.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1084.05, while the lowest price was ₹1050.05. The market capitalization of Metro Brands is ₹29195.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1440.45 and ₹737 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 15954 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.