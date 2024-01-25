Hello User
Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Metro Brands stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 1080.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1073.8 per share. Investors should monitor Metro Brands stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Metro Brands Stock Price Today

Metro Brands Share Price Today : The stock price of Metro Brands opened at 1084 and closed at 1080.2. The highest price reached during the day was 1084.05, while the lowest price was 1050.05. The market capitalization of Metro Brands is 29195.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1440.45 and 737 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 15954 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Metro Brands share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.64%
3 Months-20.3%
6 Months-2.11%
YTD-15.75%
1 Year32.29%
25 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Metro Brands share price Today :Metro Brands trading at ₹1073.8, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹1080.2

The current stock price of Metro Brands is 1073.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.59%, resulting in a net change of -6.4.

25 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Metro Brands share price Live :Metro Brands closed at ₹1080.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Metro Brands on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 15,954 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,080.2.

