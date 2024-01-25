Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands Stock Plummets in Trading Session

Metro Brands Share Price Today : The stock price of Metro Brands opened at ₹1084 and closed at ₹1080.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1084.05, while the lowest price was ₹1050.05. The market capitalization of Metro Brands is ₹29195.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1440.45 and ₹737 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 15954 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.64%
|3 Months
|-20.3%
|6 Months
|-2.11%
|YTD
|-15.75%
|1 Year
|32.29%
The current stock price of Metro Brands is ₹1073.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.59%, resulting in a net change of -6.4.
On the last day of trading for Metro Brands on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 15,954 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,080.2.
