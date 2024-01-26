Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands sees stock surge as investors respond positively to company's latest earnings report

Metro Brands Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Metro Brands opened at ₹1060.15 and closed at ₹1073.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1277.6 and a low of ₹1060.15. The market capitalization of Metro Brands is currently ₹32005.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1440.45 and the 52-week low is ₹737. The total BSE volume for the day was 63879 shares.
The current data for Metro Brands stock shows that the price is ₹1177.15. There has been a 9.62% percent change, with a net change of 103.35.
On the last day of trading for Metro Brands on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 63,879. The closing price for the day was ₹1073.8.
