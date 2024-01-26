Hello User
Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands sees stock surge as investors respond positively to company's latest earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Metro Brands stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 9.62 %. The stock closed at 1073.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1177.15 per share. Investors should monitor Metro Brands stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Metro Brands Stock Price Today

Metro Brands Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Metro Brands opened at 1060.15 and closed at 1073.8. The stock reached a high of 1277.6 and a low of 1060.15. The market capitalization of Metro Brands is currently 32005.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1440.45 and the 52-week low is 737. The total BSE volume for the day was 63879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Metro Brands share price Today :Metro Brands trading at ₹1177.15, up 9.62% from yesterday's ₹1073.8

The current data for Metro Brands stock shows that the price is 1177.15. There has been a 9.62% percent change, with a net change of 103.35.

26 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Metro Brands share price Live :Metro Brands closed at ₹1073.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Metro Brands on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 63,879. The closing price for the day was 1073.8.

