Metro Brands Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Metro Brands Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Metro Brands opened at ₹1060.15 and closed at ₹1073.8. The stock had a high of ₹1277.6 and a low of ₹1060.15. The market capitalization of Metro Brands is ₹32005.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1440.45 and the 52-week low is ₹737. The BSE volume for the day was 63879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.