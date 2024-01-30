Hello User
Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Metro Brands stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -2.61 %. The stock closed at 1179.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1149 per share. Investors should monitor Metro Brands stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Metro Brands Stock Price Today

Metro Brands Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Metro Brands' stock opened at 1169.3 and closed at 1179.8. The stock reached a high of 1170.8 and a low of 1139 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 31,239.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1440.45, while the 52-week low is 737. The stock had a trading volume of 13,885 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Metro Brands share price update :Metro Brands trading at ₹1149, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹1179.8

The current stock price of Metro Brands is 1149. There has been a negative percent change of 2.61, resulting in a net change of -30.8.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Metro Brands Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Metro Brands share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.24%
3 Months-13.46%
6 Months11.33%
YTD-9.52%
1 Year48.77%
30 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Metro Brands share price Live :Metro Brands closed at ₹1179.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Metro Brands, the BSE volume was 13,885 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,179.8.

