Metro Brands share price Today Live Updates : Metro Brands Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Metro Brands Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Metro Brands' stock opened at ₹1169.3 and closed at ₹1179.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1170.8 and a low of ₹1139 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹31,239.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1440.45, while the 52-week low is ₹737. The stock had a trading volume of 13,885 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Metro Brands is ₹1149. There has been a negative percent change of 2.61, resulting in a net change of -30.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.24%
|3 Months
|-13.46%
|6 Months
|11.33%
|YTD
|-9.52%
|1 Year
|48.77%
The current stock price of Metro Brands is ₹1149. There has been a percent change of -2.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -30.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹30.8 in the stock price.
On the last day of Metro Brands, the BSE volume was 13,885 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,179.8.
