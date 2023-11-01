MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the open price of MFS Intercorp was ₹19.55, and the close price was ₹19.53. The stock reached a high of ₹19.55 and a low of ₹19.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96, and the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1 share.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is ₹19.55. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.02.
On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the BSE, there was a volume of 1 share. The closing price for this share was ₹19.53.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!