MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the open price of MFS Intercorp was ₹19.55, and the close price was ₹19.53. The stock reached a high of ₹19.55 and a low of ₹19.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96, and the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1 share.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.