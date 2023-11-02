MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for MFS Intercorp was ₹19.55 and the close price was ₹19.53. The stock's high and low for the day were both ₹19.55. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96 and the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The trading volume on the BSE for MFS Intercorp was 21 shares.

