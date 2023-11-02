MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for MFS Intercorp was ₹19.55 and the close price was ₹19.53. The stock's high and low for the day were both ₹19.55. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96 and the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The trading volume on the BSE for MFS Intercorp was 21 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST
MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹19.53 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 21. The closing price for the shares was ₹19.53.