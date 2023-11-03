Hello User
MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
MFS Intercorp stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 19.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.16 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, the stock opened at 19.16 and closed at 19.55. The high and low for the day were both 19.16. The market capitalization for the company is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.96 and the 52-week low is 6.4. The BSE volume for the day was 30 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for MFS Intercorp stock is 19.16, and the high price is also 19.16.

03 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹19.55 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, MFS Intercorp had a BSE volume of 30 shares on the last day. The closing price for the shares was 19.55.

