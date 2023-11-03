MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, the stock opened at ₹19.16 and closed at ₹19.55. The high and low for the day were both ₹19.16. The market capitalization for the company is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96 and the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the day was 30 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST
MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range
Today's low price for MFS Intercorp stock is ₹19.16, and the high price is also ₹19.16.
03 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST
MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹19.55 on last trading day
Based on the data provided, MFS Intercorp had a BSE volume of 30 shares on the last day. The closing price for the shares was ₹19.55.