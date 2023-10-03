Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp soars on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:15 PM IST Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.5 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading, the open price for MFS Intercorp was 15.75 and the close price was 15. The stock had a high of 15.75 and a low of 15.25. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 19.2 and the 52-week low was 6.4. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1461.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low for MFS Intercorp stock is 15.75 and 15.25 respectively.

03 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹15.5, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹15

The current data shows that the stock price of MFS Intercorp is 15.5. There has been a 3.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

03 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of MFS Intercorp stock was 15.25, while the high price reached 15.75.

03 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹15 on last trading day

The last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 1461 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 15.

