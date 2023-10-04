Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

MFS Intercorp's stock opened at 15.75 and closed at 15 on the last day. The stock had a high of 15.75 and a low of 15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 cr. The stock's 52-week high is at 19.2 and its 52-week low is at 6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1983 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹15, up 0% from yesterday's ₹15

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 15, with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This means that there has been no change in the stock price since the last update.

04 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp had a volume of 1983 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 15.

