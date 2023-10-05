MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp opened at ₹15.3 and closed at ₹15. The stock reached a high of ₹15.75 and a low of ₹14.25 during the day. The market capitalization of MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.2, while the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The BSE volume for MFS Intercorp was 903 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST
MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 903. The closing price for the shares on that day was ₹15.