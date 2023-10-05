Hello User
MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.95 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp opened at 15.3 and closed at 15. The stock reached a high of 15.75 and a low of 14.25 during the day. The market capitalization of MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.2, while the 52-week low is 6.4. The BSE volume for MFS Intercorp was 903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 903. The closing price for the shares on that day was 15.

