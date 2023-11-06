MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 06 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp opened at ₹19.16 and closed at ₹19.55. The stock had a high of ₹19.16 and a low of ₹19.16. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96 and the 52-week low is ₹6.4. Only 30 shares were traded on the BSE for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.