MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 06 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp opened at ₹19.16 and closed at ₹19.55. The stock had a high of ₹19.16 and a low of ₹19.16. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96 and the 52-week low is ₹6.4. Only 30 shares were traded on the BSE for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Nov 2023, 08:26 AM IST
MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹19.55 on last trading day
