MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for MFS Intercorp saw an open price of ₹19.53 and a close price of ₹19.16. The highest price reached during the day was ₹19.53, while the lowest price was also ₹19.53. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96, while the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day of trading was 1 share.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.